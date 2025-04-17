"The 1.3-Million Indian Army...": Pak Army Chief On Kashmir, Balochistan

In remarks that are sure to draw a strong response from New Delhi, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has said Kashmir is Islamabad's "jugular vein" and will be so and that Pakistan "won't forget it". He has also defended the two-nation theory that was the basis for the Partition in 1947.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistanis based abroad, General Munir said they were the country's ambassadors and must not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture". "You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid."

The two-nation theory was the basis for the movement demanding a separate state for Muslims in the years before Independence. The movement was led, among others, by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who became the first Governor General of Pakistan. The two-nation theory runs contrary to the idea of a common history and heritage that India and Pakistan share, and also goes against tenets of secularism.

Stressing his point, General Munir said India and Pakistan are two nations. "We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it. My dear brothers, sisters, daughters and sons, please don't forget this story of Pakistan. Don't forget to narrate this story to your next generation so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens," he said.

General Munir said that many fear that Pakistan won't get investment due to terrorist activity. "Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country? The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?" he said.

The Pakistan Army chief also made it clear that the armed forces will crack down hard on the separatist movements in Balochistan. "Balochistan is Pakistan's pride, you will just take it away so easily? You won't be able to take it in 10 generations. Inshallah, we will defeat these terrorists very soon. Pakistan will not fall." Speaking about Kashmir, General Munir said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to the remarks, but given the nature of the Pakistan Army chief's statements, a response is expected soon.

What The Remarks Mean

For a country where the Army leadership often juggles politics, General Munir's remarks set the tone for Islamabad's stand on several issues, especially its approach to relations with India. He reinforces the two-nation theory, underlining a sense of belonging for Pakistanis to foster a sense of national unity at a challenging time for the country. His remarks also position the armed forces as the defender of Pakistan's Islamic identity and sovereignty. The Kashmir statements make it clear that the issue remains at the heart of the Indo-Pak conflict and that Islamabad has no plans to soften its stance.

The anti-India sentiment in the Pakistan General's remarks could potentially deepen the hostility between the two countries.