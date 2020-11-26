Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Self Isolation

Pak's Bilawal Bhutto had attended a massive anti-government rally in Peshawar recently. (File)

Pakistan's leading opposition politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said today that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and son of former two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto went into isolation after being infected with the virus.

"I have tested positive for #COVID-19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I'll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA (Insha Allah)," Mr Bilawal tweeted.

I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I'll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA 🙏 - BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 26, 2020

On Wednesday, he decided to stay away from any political activity after his political secretary Jamil Soomro was tested COVID-19 positive.

The PPP chairman attended a massive anti-government rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Peshawar on November 22. Pakistan's newly-formed alliance of 11 Opposition parties had organised the rally, despite a ban imposed by the city administration owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases and security threats.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 3,86,198 on Thursday with 3,306 new cases in the last 24 hours.

40 more people died overnight due to the disease, pushing the number of deaths to 7,843, the health ministry said.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has now reached 3,96,198, it said, adding that there are now 43,963 active cases in the country.

