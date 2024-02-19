Pakistan Polls: Bilawal Bhutto Names Father As Party's Presidential Candidate

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP did not wish for any federal ministry or premiership (File)

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that his father, Asif Ali Zardari, would be the party's candidate for the presidential elections, Dawn reported.

Speaking at a rally in Thatta, Bilawal -- without taking any names -- said that the party had decided that it would move forward with those who had come to them and asked for their votes.

"We will not take any ministries from them. We will not [seek] our benefit but the people's benefit, and we will ensure that democracy is saved.

"To put out the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Asif Ali Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election. And when he takes up the post, he will put out this fire, save the Centre and take care of the four provinces," he said.

Bilawal's remarks come a day after talks between the PPP and PML-N remained inconclusive, though both sides claimed "significant progress" in the discussions.

Both parties decided to meet again on Monday to finalise the power-sharing formula of the coalition government.

A brief announcement issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after the meeting stated that there had been "significant progress" in talks with both sides, stressing the need for a "strong democratic government."

In the previous meeting on Thursday, representatives of both parties sought more time to assess the proposals discussed in the first meeting.

According to Dawn, the PPP has assured PML-N of its support in the government formation and election of the next prime minister on the condition that, in return, it will get key constitutional offices, including that of the president.

The PPP has also announced that, despite supporting the PML-N at the centre, the party will not take ministries into the federal cabinet.

During his address, Bilawal said that after the results of the February 8 polls, he did not have the right to run for the PM's slot. He went on to say that "Pakistan was burning" and that the PPP had decided that it would "put out this fire."

Bilawal further said that the PPP did not wish for any federal ministry or premiership. "We just want to solve the problems of the people," he said.

"If we have to give someone our vote for prime minister, then we will ensure that we get the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan their due rights," Dawn quoted him as saying.

Later, in a post on X, Bilawal said, "Thank you, Pakistan! Our campaign and results have proven, once again, that the Peoples Party is what binds this nation together."

"We have reservations over these elections and will be taking them to the appropriate forums, and we believe the way forward is for all political parties to put aside their personal interests for the interests of the people of Pakistan," he said.

