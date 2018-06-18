Pakistan's Anti-Graft Body Launches Fresh Inquiry Against Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam and Muhammad Safdar are already facing three corruption charges.

Share EMAIL PRINT The corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family were filed after his ouster. (File) Islamabad: In a fresh trouble for Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, anti-corruption body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched another inquiry against him on a journalist's complaint that over 56 million rupees were sent out of the country by his family between 1988 and 1991.



The development assumes significance as Mr Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam and son-in-law former Muhammad Safdar are already facing three corruption charges for money laundering and illegal offshore holdings in the Panama Papers scandal.



Mr Sharif, 68, is currently visiting his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz in London, despite the anti-graft body's request to put their names on the Exit Control List, fearing they may not return to face corruption cases in court.



The fresh inquiry over money laundering allegations was launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the complaint of a journalist, a NAB spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.



The complainant has provided details how Mr Sharif and his family members allegedly sent money to foreign countries illegally



Hawala dealers from Peshawar, Khaista Khan and Jamshed Khan were engaged by the Mr Sharif's family to siphon-off large amounts of funds through their bank accounts, according to the complaint.



It said the Sharif family illegally sent funds converted into foreign currencies abroad regularly.



The complaint said Khalid Siraj, a first cousin and business partner of Mr Sharif, had disclosed in a statement recorded before the Federal Investigation Agency in the Panama Papers case, the Sharif family's misdeeds, including transfer of funds aboard and purchase of assets in foreign countries.



"Between 1988 and 1991, Rupees 56.896 million was sent out of the country," the complaint said.



The NAB was informed that in 1988, $758,000 was remitted from the Bank of Oman in Sharjah to the bank's Lahore branch and then this money was converted into Foreign Exchange Bearer Certificates worth Rupees 145.06 million and distributed among close relatives of Sharif and partners of his family members, the report said.



According to another allegation in the complaint, the Ramzan Sugar Mill owned by the Sharif family obtained $30 million from Faysal Bank in 1990 during Sharif's first tenure as prime minister



The Supreme Court had disqualified Mr Sharif last year, forcing the three-time Prime Minister to resign. He, however, has dismissed as "politically motivated" the corruption charges linked to the Panama Papers case.



The trial is in final stage as the Supreme Court has directed the trial court to conclude the case by July 10.



The corruption references against Mr Sharif and his family were filed after his ouster.



Mr Sharif had complained of not getting a "fair trial". He alleged the court had already decided to pass a verdict against him before the July 25 general election.



The political future of Mr Sharif, who heads the country's most powerful political family and is the de-facto leader of the ruling PML-N, is uncertain and he could be jailed if convicted.





