Pak Woman Mobbed After Crowd Mistakes Arabic Text On Kurta As Quran Verses

Pakistani woman mobbed: A video shows the woman covering her face with her hands

A woman in Pakistan was rescued by the police after being mobbed for wearing a kurta with Arabic prints.

The woman, accused of blasphemy, was mobbed when she visited a restaurant in Lahore with her husband wearing the kurta with Arabic prints, which some people thought were the Quran verses.

The woman was rescued after the police were called in to the restaurant as people asked her to take off her kurta.

A video, shared by the police, shows the woman covering her face with her hands as people surrounded her and raised slogans.

The police also praised the woman officer who tried to pacify the mob and took the woman out of the restaurant.

In the video, Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi is seen urging the crowd not to resort to any violence. "The woman had gone for shopping with her husband. She had worn a kurta that had some words written on it. When some people saw it they asked her to remove the kurta. There was a confusion," Ms Naqvi said.

"ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

The woman who was later taken to the police station where she apologised for hurting religious sentiments. "I had no intentions of insulting anyone's religious sentiments. I bought the kurta just because it had good design," the woman said.