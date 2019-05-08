Pakistani Christian Woman, Freed On Blasphemy Charges, Has Left For Canada

Asia Bibi spent eight years on death row over false blasphemy charges. (FILE)

A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row over false blasphemy charges, Asia Bibi, has left the country, her lawyer and media said on Wednesday, more than six months after she was acquitted by Pakistan's top court.

"I have inquired within available channels, and according to them she has left for Canada," Bibi's lawyer, Saif Ul Malook told Reuters.

Pakistani TV channels Geo and ARY, citing unidentified sources, also reported Bibi had left the country.

Pakistan's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

