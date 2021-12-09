Pakistani Actress Charged For Making Obscene Videos Of Colleagues: Report

A Pak actress has been charged for allegedly making obscene videos of fellow artists (Representational)

A Pakistani film and stage actress has been charged for allegedly making naked videos of some fellow artists while they were changing clothes in a Lahore's theatre, a police official said on Thursday.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing registered an FIR against actress Khushboo and her accomplice Kashif Chan for allegedly installing a secret camera in the changing room of the theatre in Lahore and making objectionable videos of other actresses with an intention to blackmail them and defame them, reported news agency PTI.

"Khushboo had given PKR 100,000 to a theatre employee, Kashif Chan, to install a secret camera in the changing room to record the naked videos of some four actresses working in the play. Later, Khushboo tried to blackmail them and uploaded their objectionable videos on the Internet," an FIA official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

He said as the videos went viral on social media the producer of the play approached the FIA to register a case.

Malik Tariq Mahmood, the producer of a theatre, said: "Kushboo had a grudge against the fellow actresses after she was removed from the play after a quarrel with them."

The FIA official further said Chan has been arrested who confessed to installing the camera in the theatre's changing room at the behest of Kushboo who has secured pre-arrest bail till December 21.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)