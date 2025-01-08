Advertisement

Pakistan Sisters Arrested For Killing Father In Revenge For Rape: Police

The father was attacked in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala on January 1 and taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

"We expect to present them before the court in a few days," police official said. (Representational)
Lahore:

Two teenage sisters were arrested in Pakistan for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for rape, police said Wednesday.

"The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a 'permanent solution'," Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

They then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept, he added.

The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year, and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl.

Their mothers -- who are both married to the man -- knew about the abuse but did not know of the revenge plan.

AFP has not named the man in order to protect the identities of the girls, one of whom is from a previous marriage.

One of the wives has also been arrested while the second is being questioned.

"We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation," Tariq added.

