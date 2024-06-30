Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Boy In Pak, Films Assault For Blackmail, Circulates Video: Report

The videos were used to coerce and blackmail the boy, Dawn reported (Representational)

A man allegedly raped a 10-year-old boy in Pakistan's Muzaffargarh, filmed the assault, and circulated the videos on social media to blackmail the child, the Dawn newspaper reported. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

According to officials in Muzaffargarh's Bait Mir Hazar Khan police station, the accused lured the boy to a tubewell under the pretense of bathing. He then raped the boy and filmed the assault.

The videos were later used to coerce and blackmail the boy, Dawn reported.

In a separate incident near the Swabi-Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police arrested two men accused of assaulting a girl. The survivor, identified as a relative of the suspects, underwent a medical examination which confirmed the assault, Dawn reported.

The police said an FIR was filed against the accused based on the survivor's statement before a magistrate. The suspects, Itikhar Khan and Sirtaj Khan are currently facing legal proceedings, they said.