US Man Allegedly Raped 7-Year-Old Boy, Posted Video Of Assault On Dark Web

A Brooklyn resident is accused of raping a 7-year-old boy under his care, recording the abuse, and distributing the footage on the dark web. Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Ramel "Menah" Warner, 23, who lived with a Brooklyn family for two years and regularly babysat their 7-year-old child, is accused by federal prosecutors of making six distinct videos documenting the child's sexual abuse, the People reported.

On January 29, he was federally charged with endangering a child, forcible touching, and sexually abusing a minor under the age of 11.

Authorities stated that Warner's distinctive tattoos appear in recordings he allegedly uploaded to the dark web.

The FBI and NYPD have urged any additional victims to come forward with allegations against him.

The victim disclosed the alleged abuse to his mother in November 2022.

Following this revelation, Warner was arrested by the NYPD and later indicted on 11 charges-an ongoing criminal case.

According to the indictment, "Not only did the defendant have access to children before his arrest, but even after being charged with raping a child, he continued to participate in a children's dance group at a middle school."

"The defendant's relentless efforts to associate with children even after his arrest for a serious crime against a child show that he cannot be trusted to stay away from children if released."

Following his January arrest, Warner was detained pending trial. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years, the People reported.