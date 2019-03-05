Pakistan Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Who Made Anti-Hindu Remarks, Sacked

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had earlier today apologised for his anti-Hindu remarks

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the Information and Culture Minister in Pakistan's Punjab, has been sacked for his anti-Hindu comments. Announcing his removal, Mr Chohan's party, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, tweeted, "bashing someone's faith should not be a part of any narrative."

"PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone's faith should not b a part of any narrative.Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built (sic)" the party tweeted.

Mr Chohan was summoned by Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, where he was asked to turn in his papers, news agency ANI reported, quoting local Pakistan media.

"CM Usman Buzdar sought an explanation from Chohan regarding his anti-Hindu remarks. There were complaints against Chohan earlier as well owing to which he was sent warnings," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Mr Chohan, earlier today, had apologised for the remarks.

The comments by the Pakistan minister were made on February 24 amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. The terror attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to reports, at least 1.6 per cent of Pakistan's population is Hindu and Hinduism is the second largest religion followed in the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government itself has at least seven Hindu members of the National Assembly and four minority members in the Punjab Assembly.

With inputs from ANI