Pak Man Climbs Mobile Tower Demanding PM Post, Says Will Improve Economy

The man claimed that he could improve Pakistan's economic condition and repay debts within six months.

World | | Updated: December 22, 2018 18:10 IST
When asked to climb down, he insisted that he would only speak to PM Imran Khan. (Representational)


Islamabad: 

A Pakistani man climbed a mobile tower in Islamabad on Saturday to demand that he be made the Prime Minister of the country, claiming that he could improve the nation's economic condition and repay debts within six months.

The man, who was not identified, from Sargodha town climbed a mobile tower in Blue Area of Islamabad with Pakistan's flag in hand, Geo News reported.

When asked to climb down, he insisted that he will only speak to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan or a senior police officer of Sargodha.

Rescue officials, however, could manage to bring the man down using a lifter. He was then taken to the police station.

