Over 100 Hostages Rescued From Hijacked Train In Pakistan, 16 Rebels Killed

Over a hundred hostages have been freed after armed rebels hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers in Pakistan's restive Balochistan region yesterday. The government said at least 16 rebels have been killed in a firefight with the forces.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: The security forces managed to rescue 104 hostages, including men and women, after a heavy gunfire with the rebels, news agency PTI reported. The rescued passengers, which included 15 children, were taken to Mach, a nearby town, on another train. The gunfight between the Baloch rebels and the Pakistani forces continued overnight. It's not clear how many hostages remained on board Jaffar Express. A group of rebels is believed to have taken some of the hostages into the mountains and were being pursued by the security forces. Reports suggest the rebels formed small groups to escape in the dark, but military forces surrounded the tunnel. The Jaffar Express was intercepted by armed attackers in a tunnel in a remote area on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. At least 400 passengers were in its nine bogies. The rebels blew up the railway tracks, forcing it to come to a halt in a tunnel in the mountainous region. The rebels also killed the locomotive driver. The hijacking was later claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group seeking independence for Balochistan. The BLA has demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons whom they said were kidnapped by the military, within 48 hours. If the demands were not met, they threatened to "completely destroy" the train. The group also threatened to execute 10 hostages in response to the military operation. Emergency desks have been set up at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to help the relatives of the passengers held hostage by the rebels.

