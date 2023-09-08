Pakistan Girl, 16, Sets New Record In UK Exam, Scores Top Grade In 34 Subjects

Malala Yousafzai also hosted a dinner for Ms Mahnoorin London.

A 16-year-old British-Pakistani girl has set a record by securing the top grade in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in London. The girl, identified as Mahnoor Cheema, was facilitated by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the United Kingdom earlier this week.

"It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has also set a great example for our children," Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter, congratulating the teenager on her achievement.

It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has also set a great example for our children. During the past… pic.twitter.com/ZAc3WCFL8k — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2023

The former minister also added that success stories like Ms Mahnoor's would inspire more Pakistanis to pursue their dreams. "During the past one decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students-from Inam Ullah-Danish School-to Malala, who are the source of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds. These exceptional success stories will definitely inspire more Pakistanis to shine and achieve their dreams," he wrote.

According to Geo News, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Ms Mahnoor and her family to Stanhope House in the UK and presented her with an Apple MacBook Pro.

Separately, women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai also hosted a dinner for Ms Mahnoor in London in a bid to celebrate her remarkable feat. The Nobel Peace Prize winner described the teenager as an inspiration to children in Pakistan and around the world. "Your dedication, hard-work and intelligence are truly unmatched. I know you will continue to excel in your academics and all aspects to life," Ms Yousafzai wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations on your excellent results 👏💝Your dedication, hard-work and intelligence are truly unmatched. I know you will continue to excel in your academics and all aspects to life. — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, for those unversed, GCSE is an academic qualification in a range of specific subjects taken in the United Kingdom. This qualification is important because it is highly valued by schools, colleges, and employers, in the UK. Many colleges and universities even require a minimum of 5 GCSEs or above for admissions.

