Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2024: 89% Students Pass Class 10, 82% Class 12

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the results of the board examinations 2024 for classes 10 and 12. The announcement was made by the board through a press conference, where it also revealed the pass percentage, state toppers, and other important details.

In the Class 10 exams, 89.14 per cent of students passed, while in Class 12, 82.63 per cent of students cleared the test.

The UBSE 10th and 12th board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16, with over two lakh students appearing.

The exams were held across 1,228 examination centres in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.

Students can download their UBSE mark sheets by visiting the official websites uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in using their roll number.

UK Board Class 12 Result 2024: Stream-wise Pass Rates

Commerce: 90.60%

Arts: 93.16%

Science: 72.70%

UK Board Class 12 Top Performers List 2024

Piyush Kholiya from Vivekanand IC and Kanchan Joshi have clinched the top spots, each achieving a score of 488 out of 500.

UK Board 10th Result 2024: Priyanshi Rawat Tops With 100% Marks

Priyanshi Rawat secured the first position with a perfect score of 500 out of 500.