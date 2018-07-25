Army's Influence, Terrorist Outfits In Focus As Pak Votes Today: 10 Facts

Pak Election 2018: More than 3,000 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of National Assembly.

Islamabad: Pakistanis will vote on Wednesday to elect a new prime minister in only the second democratic transition of power in the country's 70-year coup-studded history. Allegations of manipulation by the army and concerns over the participation of terrorist groups will weigh on the credibility of the polls. According to the Pakistan's Election Commission, more than 3,000 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while some 8,000 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.