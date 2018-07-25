Army's Influence, Terrorist Outfits In Focus As Pak Votes Today: 10 Facts

Pak Election 2018: More than 3,000 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of National Assembly.
Islamabad: Pakistanis will vote on Wednesday to elect a new prime minister in only the second democratic transition of power in the country's 70-year coup-studded history. Allegations of manipulation by the army and concerns over the participation of terrorist groups will weigh on the credibility of the polls. According to the Pakistan's Election Commission, more than 3,000 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while some 8,000 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Here are the top 10 points in this big story:
There are about 106 million registered voters in the country. The voting on more than 85,000 polling stations will start at 8.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm. The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after polling is concluded and results will be announced within 24 hours.
The run up to the elections have seen a massive crackdown on the media and allegations that the military has secretly backed the campaign of former cricketer Imran Khan while targeting his political opponents.
The military has ruled Pakistan through various coups for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947. Even during the civilian rule, the generals have wielded enormous power, setting the agenda for the country's foreign and security policies.
Questions were raised about the role of the military after reports that it was given magisterial powers. The Election Commission was also criticised for deploying the army both inside and outside of polling stations.
Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, however, assured that soldiers deployed for election duties would strictly comply with the code of conduct given by the poll body. He also said the army will only perform a facilitative role in the polls and that the polling process is to remain under the control and authority of the Election Commission.
For the first time in 2013, a civilian government in Pakistan completed its five-year term. A fierce battle is expected between Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the chief of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, the most populous province often known for deciding the next government in the country. Mr Sharif, who was jailed this month after being convicted in a corruption case, has accused the military of pressuring the judiciary to convict him.
The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said there were "ample grounds to doubt" the legitimacy of the elections and criticised the "blatant, aggressive and unabashed attempts to manipulate the outcome of the upcoming elections."
Controversy has also arisen over allowing terrorists groups to participate in the elections. Some of the infamous Pakistani extremist leaders, accused of spreading religious hatred and instigating sectarian violence, are among hundreds of candidates contesting the elections.
The leading among them are Mumbai-terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led banned Jamat-ud Dawa's candidates who are fighting with an aim to make Pakistan a "citadel of Islam." Saeed's son and son-in-law are contesting the elections.
In the run up to the elections, the country witnessed a series of deadly attacks targeting candidates and campaign rallies, including one that killed 151 people in Balochistan province.