Pakistan Election 2018 LIVE Updates: Imran Khan's PTI Takes On Nawaz Sharif's PML-N As Voting Begins

Pakistan Election 2018: The contest is between Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto's parties
Millions of Pakistanis vote today to elect a new government and prime minister in a tense election marred by allegations of military interference and a series of deadly attacks. Up to 800,000 police and military forces have been stationed at more than 85,000 polling stations across the country as voting for the general election will take place today. Today's election would be only the second democratic transition of power in Pakistan's 70-year coup-studded history. Pakistan is a country of approximately 207 million people, out of which the number of registered voters are about 106 million. The voting, which is taking place between 8:00 am local time (8:30 am IST) and 6:00 pm (6:30 pm IST), will see more than 3,000 candidates contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while some 8,000 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies - Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Pak-occupied Balochistan. The three key parties contesting are former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or PML-N, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, and former (late) prime minister Benazir Bhutto's party Pakistan Peoples Party, which is being headed by her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The contest is said to be a close one between Nawaz Sharif's party and Imran Khan's party. The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after polling is concluded and results will be announced within 24 hours.
JUST IN: Voting has begun across Pakistan to elect a new government and prime minister.
