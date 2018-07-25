Fearing Poll Violence, Officials Arrange 1,000 Kafan In Pak's Peshawar

Pak Election 2018: A police officer guards, where electoral workers wait to collect poll materials

Around eight lakh law enforcement and army personnel have been deployed across Pakistan to ensure safe polling. Security across the country has been heightened because of today's general elections.

While looking at the wave of violence witnessed in the run up to the elections, Peshawar's deputy commissioner has arranged 1,000 kafan (burial shroud) as a preemptive measure.

The troops have been deployed to provide mandated assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct polls, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

More than 17,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive across Pakistan while CCTV cameras have also been installed at the polling stations, reported GEO TV.

The logistical arrangements for polling booths are being carried out under the supervision of deployed troops.

Around 220 million ballot papers have been printed for the election. The colour of ballot paper for the national assembly is green whereas white coloured paper shall be used for the provincial assembly.

The polling process started at 8:00 am and will end at 6:00 pm today.

Deputy commissioner of Peshawar, Imran Hamid Sheikh told The Express Tribune that he has arranged 1,000 kafan for the polling day.

"We hope we will have a peaceful voting process but we're ready to deal with an emergency situation," he said.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur died in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan city.

The PTI candidate was contesting the upcoming general election from PK-99 constituency.

On July 10, a bomb targeted a rally by the Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar, in which the local party leader Haroon Bilour lost his life.

Last week in Mastung blast, 149 people were killed, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Siraj Raisani.