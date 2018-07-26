Imran Khan Leads In Pak, Suggest Trends Amid 'Rigging' Charges: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Pakistan's cricketer-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is far ahead of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the national elections held yesterday, though it still has some way to go for absolute majority. The PTI is leading in 119 of the 272-seats on which elections have been held -- the rival party is at 61. With counting taking place in fits and starts through the night, five parties alleged blatant rigging. Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, called this the "dirtiest election" he has ever seen. The Election Commission attributed the delay to technical troubles.