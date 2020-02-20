Pakistan Court Nullifies Converted Minor Hindu Girl's Marriage

The Judge ruled that Mehak Kumari was underage and was not fit for marriage (Representational)

In probably the first of its kind judgment, a Pakistani court has nullified the marriage of a minor Hindu girl, who was converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in the country's Sindh province.

Mehak Kumari, a class 9 student, was allegedly kidnapped on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi who later married her.

Her father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had kidnapped and married her forcibly. He also said that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was kidnapped.

Additional Session Judge Ghulam Ali Kanasro ruled that Mehak, who took the Muslim name of Aliza to marry Solangi, was underage.

The couple, however, claimed that Mehak embraced Islam at a shrine after which they contracted a free-will marriage.

The Judge, citing evidence and documents, ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He directed senior police officials to take action against all those involved in conducting, facilitating and abetting the child marriage.

Ms Kumari was brought to the court from a women's shelter home where she was sent on court orders soon after the couple was taken into custody.

Heavy security was witnessed in and around the court for the hearing to quell any unrest as local Hindu and Muslim leaders were present in town.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

Kidnapping and conversion of Hindu women has been a major issue in Sindh province where majority of Pakistani Hindus live.