The suicide bomb blast victims in the hospital.

The number of deaths in Sunday's suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said.

The number could rise further, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the deputy commissioner of Bajaur district on the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

