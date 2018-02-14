Pakistan Anti-Graft Body Wants Travel Ban On Nawaz Sharif And His Family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sent a formal request to the ministry of interior.
The interior ministry officials confirmed that NAB wrote that names of Mr Sharif, his daughter Ms Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd.) Mr Muhammad Safdar should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL), which listed individuals not allowed to leave Pakistan.
NAB argued that as the trial of the three nears its conclusion, it is feared that they would leave the country.
Earlier, a similar request to place name of finance minister Ishaq Dar on ECL was not accepted, allowing him to go to London and never return.
Mr Sharif, 68, and his family this week filed an application with the accountability court seeking a fortnight's exemption from personal appearance from February 19 onwards to let them go to London to see Mr Sharif's ailing wife.
Three cases were filed against Mr Sharif and his family last year, including Avenfield properties, Azizia & Hill Metal Establishment, and Flagship Investments.
Ms Maryam and Mr Safdar are accused only in Avenfield properties case.
NAB officials said the cases have been prepared in light of fresh evidence collected during the investigation.