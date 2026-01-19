"Pak Forces Destroyed 40 Mosques In Balochistan": Baloch Leader's Big Claim

Mir Yar Baloch, a leading Baloch leader and a human rights activist, has launched a blistering attack on Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of demolishing a series of mosques in the country's Balochistan province. Baloch noted that while Islamabad accused India of profiling mosques in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistani forces have destroyed nearly 40 mosques in Balochistan.

Mir Baloch's remarks came in response to Pakistan's criticism of the Indian government's decision to profile mosques, imams, and committees across Kashmir. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that intrusion into religious affairs constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental right of freedom of religion and belief.

What Mir Baloch Said

Slamming Islamabad's unfounded outrage, the Baloch leader said Pakistan is a "terrorist state" and is involved in "harassing the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and other minorities."

"The Republic of Balochistan fully stands with Bharat's principled position on PoJK... Pakistan can't lecture Bharat, Balochistan, Afghanistan and others over minority rights when its military uses religious and jihadist extremists as a tool to suppress and intimidate the Hindus and other minorities," he said in a post on X.

Mir Baloch also noted that Pakistan's "external forces" have destroyed nearly 40 mosques in the Republic of Balochistan, which includes directly bombing the mosques, burning the Quran and abducting the head of the mosques.

The Republic of Balochistan Fully Stands with Bharat's Principled Position on PoJK



18 January 2026



Pakistan is a Terrorist state and involved in harassing the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and other minorities.



Pakistan can't lecture Bharat, Balochistan, Afghanistan and others… https://t.co/mvZKO0rurg — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) January 17, 2026

"The first victim was the mosque of the ruler of the Republic of Balochistan, the mosque of the Khan of Kalat, when the invading army of our neighbouring Pakistan rolled its tanks and fired artillery and shells on civilians population. The mosque of the Khan of Kalat still heard the signs of mortar shells, which is proof of Pakistan's brutalities, occupation and un-Islamic behaviour," he added.

The Baloch Story

Balochistan is a mineral-rich but underdeveloped southwestern province in Pakistan, bordering Iran. The Baloch nationalist movement goes back decades, demanding greater autonomy, resource control, and outright independence. The insurgency has fluctuated in intensity but remains a persistent thorn in Islamabad's side.

In May 2025, Baloch nationalist leaders declared Balochistan's independence from Pakistan. But the state remains volatile with ongoing insurgency targeting Pakistani forces and foreign projects, including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.