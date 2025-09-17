Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan Alleges ISI Conducting His Military Trial In Jail

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that he is facing a military trial in jail as it's not being conducted by a civilian judge but by an ISI officer, who takes instructions directly from Army Chief Asim Munir.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases. He is currently lodged in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

"My so-called trial in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, is not being conducted by a judge but by an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) Colonel, who takes instructions directly from Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. This is a military trial, not a civilian one," Khan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The ISI, or the Inter-Services Intelligence, is Pakistan's notorious spy agency.

"Everything in Pakistan today is being done under the Asim Law, with the Constitution and legal framework in shreds. Over 300 fabricated cases have been registered against me," Khan said.

His comments in a post on X come a day after the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency initiated an inquiry into the use of Khan's social media account for allegedly "spreading what officials called an 'anti-state narrative'." "I will emerge with justice from the courts without making any deal. Every form of oppression has been inflicted upon me and my party," he said, adding that his wife and he "would be freed today if cases were decided on merit." The 'deal' that Khan referred to is the alleged offer that he has received from the establishment to agree to certain things in lieu of freedom.

Khan also repeated claims that he had made earlier about the kind of treatment that he is receiving in jail, including violation of human rights, denial of basic facilities, and being allowed to speak to his children "only once" in eight months.

"The judges in my cases hold no authority as they cannot conduct the trials independently. Their decisions are dictated by a Colonel, who merely executes the orders of Asim Munir," he lambasted and instructed his entire party to remain united.

"This oppressive system cannot endure for long. It is essential that all of you retweet posts from my account, in a clear message of unity and alignment," he said.

He asked his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leaders to announce a grand public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where participants from across the country can stand together against the darkness that engulfs Pakistan.

Khan's party has earlier held several such protests in Punjab province.

Meanwhile, the Express Tribune newspaper reported a three-member team of FIA cybercrime, Islamabad, led by Ayaz Khan, visited Adiala Jail on Tuesday to question Khan about his X handle.

Investigators asked who operated the account, where it was accessed from, and whether the PTI founder had authorised others to use it, the newspaper said, quoting sources.

They also pressed whether he was aware of the content posted from the account that was deemed 'anti-state,' it added.

"My X account, who uses it-I will not disclose," the PTI founder reportedly told the team, according to sources.

Last week, Khan's son Kasim Khan said in a social media post that his father is in prison because he stood up for democracy.

"Imran Khan is held in solitary confinement, denied access to his doctors, and restricted from meeting his lawyers and family. At the same time, members of his family and thousands of his supporters have been abducted or dragged before military courts," he said.

"This is not justice - it is political revenge. Pakistan's democracy is at stake, and I call on all who believe in human rights and democracy to stand with us so that the people's voice is heard and the rule of law is restored," Kasim said.

