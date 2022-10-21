Pak Court Makes Decision In Favour Of Man Who Kidnapped Hindu Girl

The court didn't allow the Hindu girl, Chanda Maharaj, to go with parents

Karachi court made a decision in favour of a man who had abducted Chanda, a Hindu girl despite the victim's family saying that the girl was a minor, but to no avail.

A Hindu minor Chanda Maharaj (15 years), who was abducted on October 13 from Sindh's Hyderabad city, by a person named Shaman Magsi Baloch, was recovered by Karachi Police from a rented accommodation in the city.

She was presented in Karachi court where she recounted her horror saying that after being kidnapped, she was taken to Karachi and forcibly converted to Islam after which she was repeatedly assaulted sexually and physically for a week before the police recovered her.

While Chanda Maharaj has been sent to Karachi Shelter Home for Girls and her family informed, no action has so far been initiated against the accused, Shaman Magsi Baloch.

The court didn't allow Chanda to go with parents -- her tears tell you everything. After the decision, she ran to parents and hugged them. She was in tears.

Meanwhile, the court slightly changed its decision after a video surfaced on social media in which a girl was in tears. The court ordered Chanda to go to a safe house and conduct a medical report, reported Veengas.

Chanda Maharaj's mother told that she doesn't trust the system -- "I still hope the government and the court do justice to them."

In a separate incident, Jamsi Meghwar, d/o Devo Meghwar (14 years) was abducted by Mustafa Dhokar and Shaukat Ali area of Tandu Ghulam Ali in Sindh's Tharparkar district on October 20.

Jamsi's father alleged that he was pushed and shoved by the duo before his daughter was kidnapped.

According to reports, Jamsi has been married off to Shaukat, s/o Murad Hanhrjo after being converted to Islam by Samaru Pir Jan Srihandi. Her father claimed that the Tharparkar police had refused to lodge his complaint.

Cases of Hindu girls being kidnapped and converted to Islam after being married to their abductors are on the rise with reports of four such cases being reported from Pakistan's Sindh province on October 19th and 20th.

As per information two sisters, aged 17 and 18 years, from the Hindu Ood community were kidnapped from the Salhepat tehsil area of Sindh's Sakkar district on October 19th.

Their mother claims that they were abducted by three Muslims, known to them, when they were returning home from market with groceries.

She further claimed that the police had not only refused to register the FIR but had also refused to entertain the complaint itself.

She said that she was pushed out of the police station when she protested. The mother and her relatives fear that the sisters will be forced to convert to Islam and then married off to their abductors.

Meanwhile, in a video released by Baloch Solidarity Committee, the group has called on all Pakistanis to support them by taking part in the rally protesting against the killing of Baloch people in the name of fake encounters.

The release said that they want their dear ones to be safe and alive and to search for their dead and mutilated bodies in the biggest torture that the Pakistani Government is inflicting on them.

"Our struggle is the only hope for thousands of missing person families, who have been in fear and anguish because of the fake encounter of enforcedly disappeared persons," she said.

"The brutal killing of Baloch on daily basis is really disturbing. Balochistan has turned into a graveyard where we find mutilated bodies fallen everywhere. Raise your Voice!" added Mahrang Baloch.

