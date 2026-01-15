Pak, Bangladesh, Iran: List Of 75 Nations Facing US Immigrant Visa Pause

The Donald Trump administration has indefinitely suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries in one of its most expansive efforts yet to restrict legal entry pathways to the United States. The freeze would take effect on January 21 and target individuals based on their nationality, encompassing countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

Why The US Suspended Visas For 75 Countries

The United States has long rejected visas from people who appear likely to end up needing government welfare, but the State Department said it would now use the same authority for a blanket suspension of immigrant visas based on nationality.

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," he said.

The freeze has no set time for it to end, a US official told news agency AFP.

Who Will Not Be Affected

The latest move does not affect tourist, business or other visas, including for soccer fans seeking to visit for this year's World Cup, although the Trump administration has vowed to vet all applicants' social media histories.

Exceptions will also be granted to people with dual nationality and a valid passport for a country not on the list, or if the applicant is able to demonstrate their travel would serve an "America First" national interest. If a visa has already been approved, but it has not been printed, the consular officer "must refuse the case," according to a cable issued by the US State Department.

Full List Of Countries US Halted Visa Processing For

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Myanmar Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Colombia Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Egypt Eritrea Ethiopia Fiji The Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Haiti Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Liberia Libya North Macedonia Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Nepal Nicaragua Nigeria Pakistan Republic of the Congo Russia Rwanda St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Tanzania Thailand Togo Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Uzbekistan Yemen

Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Trump has made no secret of his desire to reduce immigration by people who are not of European descent. He has described Somalis as "garbage" who should "go back to where they came from" and instead said he was open to Scandinavians moving to the United States.

The State Department said Monday that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump's return, a one-year record.

The Department of Homeland Security last month said that the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 people, and that 2.5 million others left on their own.