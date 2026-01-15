Advertisement

Pak, Bangladesh, Iran: List Of 75 Nations Facing US Immigrant Visa Pause

The freeze has no set time for it to end, a US official said.
  • The Trump administration suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries indefinitely
  • The freeze targets nationals from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe
  • Tourist, business, and some dual-national visas are exempt from the suspension
The Donald Trump administration has indefinitely suspended the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries in one of its most expansive efforts yet to restrict legal entry pathways to the United States. The freeze would take effect on January 21 and target individuals based on their nationality, encompassing countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

Why The US Suspended Visas For 75 Countries

The United States has long rejected visas from people who appear likely to end up needing government welfare, but the State Department said it would now use the same authority for a blanket suspension of immigrant visas based on nationality.

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," he said.

The freeze has no set time for it to end, a US official told news agency AFP.

Who Will Not Be Affected

The latest move does not affect tourist, business or other visas, including for soccer fans seeking to visit for this year's World Cup, although the Trump administration has vowed to vet all applicants' social media histories.

Exceptions will also be granted to people with dual nationality and a valid passport for a country not on the list, or if the applicant is able to demonstrate their travel would serve an "America First" national interest. If a visa has already been approved, but it has not been printed, the consular officer "must refuse the case," according to a cable issued by the US State Department.

Full List Of Countries US Halted Visa Processing For

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahamas
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Barbados
  10. Belarus
  11. Belize
  12. Bhutan
  13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  14. Brazil
  15. Myanmar
  16. Cambodia
  17. Cameroon
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Colombia
  20. Côte d'Ivoire
  21. Cuba
  22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  23. Dominica
  24. Egypt
  25. Eritrea
  26. Ethiopia
  27. Fiji
  28. The Gambia
  29. Georgia
  30. Ghana
  31. Grenada
  32. Guatemala
  33. Guinea
  34. Haiti
  35. Iran
  36. Iraq
  37. Jamaica
  38. Jordan
  39. Kazakhstan
  40. Kosovo
  41. Kuwait
  42. Kyrgyzstan
  43. Laos
  44. Lebanon
  45. Liberia
  46. Libya
  47. North Macedonia
  48. Moldova
  49. Mongolia
  50. Montenegro
  51. Morocco
  52. Nepal
  53. Nicaragua
  54. Nigeria
  55. Pakistan
  56. Republic of the Congo
  57. Russia
  58. Rwanda
  59. St Kitts and Nevis
  60. St Lucia
  61. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  62. Senegal
  63. Sierra Leone
  64. Somalia
  65. South Sudan
  66. Sudan
  67. Syria
  68. Tanzania
  69. Thailand
  70. Togo
  71. Tunisia
  72. Uganda
  73. Uruguay
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen

Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Trump has made no secret of his desire to reduce immigration by people who are not of European descent. He has described Somalis as "garbage" who should "go back to where they came from" and instead said he was open to Scandinavians moving to the United States.

The State Department said Monday that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump's return, a one-year record. 

The Department of Homeland Security last month said that the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 people, and that 2.5 million others left on their own.

