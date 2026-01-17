Pacifier Gag To Spoof Video, Late-Night Hosts Roast Trump Over Nobel Prize

Two American late-night television hosts took aim at US President Donald Trump after he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from its 2025 winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado, turning the moment into late-night fodder.

Machado handed the medal to Trump after weeks of publicly praising him for his interventions in Venezuela. The unusual gesture quickly drew ridicule from Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, who addressed the episode on their respective shows.

Jimmy Kimmel Likens Trump's Nobel Moment To A Pacifier Gag

Jimmy Kimmel compared Trump accepting the Nobel Peace Prize medal from its actual recipient to a baby being handed a pacifier. He used his opening monologue on the January 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a string of pointed jokes.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel prize off of someone's neck. He's back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel remarked that despite handing over the award, Machado still left without an endorsement, though she did walk away with something else.

“Machado didn't leave empty-handed. She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel also brought several of his own trophies on stage and jokingly offered them to the president. “Mr President, I have an offer I think you're going to find difficult to refuse,” he said, displaying his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host and his 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year.

“If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honoured with over the years,” Kimmel said.

Trump's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis has faced widespread backlash following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent on January 7.

Kimmel concluded the segment by saying, “I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

Jimmy Fallon Spoofs 'Audio' Of Trump-Machado Meeting

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host also seized on the Nobel episode, opening the segment by saying, “Today, Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has said that she's willing to give Trump her Nobel Peace Prize. Well, we actually got our hands on audio from their meeting.”

Fallon then played a comedic mock recording portraying an exaggerated exchange between Trump and Machado.

In the spoof, Machado says, “Oh, yeah, check this out.” Trump responds, “All right, Machado, give me the Nobel Prize.” Machado replies, “First, I'd like to discuss the ramifications of...” before Trump cuts in with, “Give it to me.”

As the exchange escalates, Machado says, “But first, we should...” to which Trump responds, “Gimme, gimme.” Machado says, “Well, sir...” and Trump replies, “Mine. Me wanty.”

The spoof continues with Trump saying, “Prizey in my handy. Give it away, give it away, give it away now. You, you got what I need. The Nobel Prize.” Machado responds, “First, I'm hoping...” before Trump adds, “Gimme, gimme, gimme a prize from your pocket.”

The skit ends with Machado conceding, “Okay, fine, here you go,” followed by Trump celebrating with, “Yay! There you go.”

Jimmy got his hands on audio from Trump's meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, who said she's willing to give Trump her Nobel Peace Prize ???? #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/fsg0xde4ce — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 16, 2026

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for leading resistance efforts against former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, whom the US military captured recently.