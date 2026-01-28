Owners Of Swiss Bar Blame Waitress For Fire That Killed 40 People

Jacques Moretti, the co-owner of Le Constellation, a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has blamed the waitress for the deadly fire on January 1 that led to the death of 40 partygoers. Jacques, alongside his wife, Jessica Moretti, appeared in court last week and told prosecutors that others were responsible for starting the inferno, not them.

"I didn't forbid her [waitress] from doing that. I didn't make her aware of any safety instructions. We didn't see the danger. Cyane enjoyed doing it. It was a show, she loved performing," said Jacques, according to a report in the New York Post.

The waitress, Cyane Panine, 24, was seen holding two flaming champagne bottles in photos, which the couple allege is responsible for sparking the tragic fire. Jessica told prosecutors that Panine "liked to deliver these bottles, she did it of her own accord".

"If I had thought of the slightest risk, I would have forbidden it. In 10 years of running the business, I never thought there could be any danger," said Jessica.

The mini-fireworks, stuck in the top of champagne bottles, were being waved near the basement bar's low ceiling, covered in thin soundproofing foam, according to the images posted on social media.

One video showed the ceiling catching alight and the flames spreading quickly, with revellers initially continuing to dance, seemingly unaware of the death trap they were caught in.

'I Cannot Accept'

While the owner couple delegated the blame to the waitress, her family has hit back, stating that Panine was not meant to be working on the night. She was sent by the Morettis from their restaurant to the nightclub. During the evening, Jessica allegedly pushed Panine to "get the atmosphere going" by wearing the crash helmet whilst carrying the bottles.

"I cannot accept that my daughter is remembered only as the girl with the helmet, with flares in her hands," her father, Jerome Panine, said.

Her mother, Astrid Panine, said her daughter "trusted people without the slightest suspicion. She paid the ultimate price for this with her life."

Investigators are analysing whether the foam met safety standards, and whether the bar's fittings, fire safety equipment and emergency exits were all in order.