Over 30 Dead, 200 Injured As Security Forces Open Fire On Protesters In PoK

Over 30 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) after authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC)-- a prominent civil society alliance that has spearheaded protests over economic and political grievances in the region.

The JAAC was outlawed last week by authorities, citing concerns over public order and security. Clashes broke out in the city of Rawalakot on Sunday after tensions flared over the death of a trader, who was allegedly shot during a confrontation with law enforcers on Friday night.

Commissioner Sardar Waheed Khan, the top civilian official in Rawalakot, told news agency Reuters JAAC supporters had gathered outside a hospital mortuary where the trader's body was taken after his death in firing by police.

When security forces tried to disperse the protesters, the group's activists used automatic rifles, petrol bombs and other weapons to target them, he said.

"As the result of the law enforcers' response, six protesters were killed," Khan added. He also confirmed multiple arrests during the operation.

However, local residents and JAAC supporters have disputed the official account and are claiming the number of civilian casualties was much higher.

The clashes occurred a day ahead of planned protests by JAAC, which had called the demonstration to protest against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in July 27 elections to the region's legislative body, out of 45 up for grabs. The group was also protesting earlier incidents of violence, internet blackouts, the group's ban, as well as issues such as electricity shortages, inflation, unemployment, alleged resource exploitation, and political marginalisation.

Members of the JAAC have also called their listing as a "terror" group "oppression", saying they are demonstrating for legitimate economic and political rights. In recent years, the organisation has staged violent protests.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concerns about the so-called regional government's decision to proscribe the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation.

In a statement on Monday, the HRCP strongly condemned the use of excessive force and the deaths of civilians and law enforcers alike, as well as communication blackouts.

"While dialogue is essential, it cannot be meaningful amid the continued political disenfranchisement of the region's people. The right to peaceful protest must be upheld, and grievances addressed transparently," it said.

The commission urged both the federal and the so-called regional government "to avoid further escalation, respect people's fundamental rights and commit to genuine, inclusive negotiations." The HRCP has also announced sending a fact-finding mission as soon as possible to assess the situation.