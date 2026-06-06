Over 3,500 Indians deported From US In 2025, More Than 1,000 This Year

As many as 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US this year so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, noting that the two sides are committed to act against illegal migration.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a total of 3,567 Indians were deported in 2025.

"A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year. During 2025, a total of 3,567 people were deported from the US," he said.

The Trump administration has been targeting illegal migrants in the US as part of a major crackdown.

Both sides are in close touch on the issues of deportation, migration and mobility, Jaiswal said.

"Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration," he said.



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