Over 21,000 People Killed In Gaza Since War Erupted, Says Hamas

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 21,110 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

The ministry said the count included 195 people killed in the past 24 hours. It added that another 55,243 people have been wounded since the start of the war.

