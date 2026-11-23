Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney turned an annual dinner with journalists on Saturday into an entertaining political roast with a Donald Trump impersonator on stage. Comedians Mark McKinney and Mark Critch joined him on stage, playing the Canadian PM and US President Donald Trump, respectively. And with tensions between Washington and Ottawa never too far from the conversation, there was no shortage of material. Carney set the tone himself by saying, "I am pressing the emergency comedy button."

Critch then made his entrance as Trump, complete with the US President's trademark forceful handshake.

The Trump impersonator wasted little time getting into character. Taking a swipe at Carney over US-Canada relations, he joked about the trade negotiations between the two countries.

"Mark, we're going to have an incredible deal. I call him Mark, I don't call him 'the governor' to his face because I'm a coward," the fake Trump said, referring to the US President's repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state of the US.

He also had a theory about why negotiations could go wrong.

"But we're gonna have a great deal. There's only one thing standing in the way - me, because I'm crazy, but that okay," he said.

The performer then also complimented the Canadian Prime Minister's appearance, saying he has a "great a**" drawing laughter from the audience.

Critch also mocked Carney's popularity, declaring he was as popular as himself. Trump's approval ratings and popularity has tanked in recent months, which reflected in the results of midterm elections in which his Republican Party suffered a major setback at the hands of the Democrats.

Meanwhile, at the event, the jokes kept coming. Looking at the two versions of Carney on stage, the Trump impersonator quipped: "Fake news. We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. Is this incredible? Two Carneys, he's so popular, almost as popular as me."

He also took aim at the Canadian opposition, joking about politicians leaving the office of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

"So many people are leaving Pierre Poilievre's office that we're going to have to build a wall and Canada is going to pay for it," he said, giving Trump's famous wall-building promise a Canadian twist.

Carney, meanwhile, had a few shots of his own. One was aimed at Trump's much-talked-about makeover of the Oval Office, which now features gold accents and lavish decorations.

"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," the Canadian PM said, drawing laughter.

The annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner is Canada's version of a political roast, bringing together politicians and journalists for an evening of jokes, self-deprecation and occasional uncomfortable truths.

Poilievre used the occasion to take a dig at Carney and his government. At one point, Poilievre joked about the government's financial support for media organisations, pulling out a bag of money and pretending to distribute it among journalists.

"Let me reassure you, it is not spending, it is an investment," he said.