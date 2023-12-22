Outrage Over 'Almost Naked' Party In Russia Attended By Many Celebrities

Several pop stars attended the party hosted by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva.

An "almost naked" party held in Moscow has sparked outrage, with several officials saying it is against the country's conservative values. According to Moscow Times, the party was hosted by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva at Mutabor, a popular nightclub in the Russian capital. Videos have appeared on Instagram and other social media platforms that show pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita and Dima Bilan, as well as TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, at the event. A Newsweek report claimed that Ksenia Sobchak, believed to be the goddaughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also present.

Russian politician Maria Butina was among the prominent critics of the party.

Ms Butina said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she has asked Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs if the party complied with Russia's prohibition of LGBTQ+ "propaganda", or violated the order outlining "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

Yekaterina Mizulina, the head of pressure group Free Internet League, called for a boycott of the attendees.

"Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state. The partygoers live in a different world than the rest of the country," she wrote on Telegram, as per Moscow Times.

"These people should be boycotted at the state level," she further said.

The police raided the nightclub on the second day of the party, after which guests were seen "way more dressed", the outlet further said.

Ms Ivleeva, meanwhile, mocked the criticism, saying on Telegram that same people "like to look at beautiful, slender western models" but raise eyebrows when something like this happens inside Russia.

Russian outlets claimed men were kissing on the dance floor and nude images were projected.