Sri Lanka's Ousted President Expected To Fly To Thailand: Report

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ex-President, is fleeing Sri Lanka again by seeking shelter in Thailand.

Sri Lanka's ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday, seeking temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests, two sources said.

Rajapaksa flew to Singapore on July 14, via the Maldives, following unprecedented unrest triggered by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in seven decades and days after thousands of protesters raided the president's official residence and office.

The retired military officer then resigned from the presidency, becoming the first Sri Lankan president to quit mid-term.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)