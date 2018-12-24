Ousted Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Gets 7-Year Prison Term In Corruption Case

Sharif was sentenced in July to 10 years in prison by the same court, on charges related to the purchase of upscale apartments in London, after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

World | | Updated: December 24, 2018 15:52 IST
Nawaz Sharif was unable to prove the source of income for the ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia.


Islamabad: 

A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Monday jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for seven years on graft charges he says were politically motivated.

The court found the three-time prime minister was unable to prove the source of income for the ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported.

Sharif was sentenced in July to 10 years in prison by the same court, on charges related to the purchase of upscale apartments in London, after the Supreme Court removed him from power.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

