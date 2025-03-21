"Our Hope Is...": After Trudeau Exit, India Recalls "Licence To Extremists"

Days after Mark Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, India, on Friday, recalled "the downturn in India-Canada relations". New Delhi squarely blamed the "licence given to extremists" under Justin Trudeau for the strained ties, hoping to rebuild them after the change in Canada's leadership.

Justin Trudeau's ouster was complete last week when Canada's ruling Liberal Party replaced him with a new prime minister. An entirely new Cabinet was sworn in on March 14. Both Ottawa and New Delhi now hope to rebuild ties, which currently are at a historic low.

On a question regarding Canada at a weekly press briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs today said that "The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country", adding that "Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity."

#WATCH | Delhi: On India-Canada relations, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country. Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on… pic.twitter.com/on36QS3aYr — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Shortly before taking oath as Prime Minister, Mark Carney had also expressed his keenness to build on ties with "like-minded countries" and had called the chance to rebuild ties with India as an "opportunity" he would like to work on.

"What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries - and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship, and once I am the prime minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," he had said.

DOWNTURN IN INDIA-CANADA TIES UNDER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Ties between India and Canada saw a sharp decline after a surge in incidents of radicalisation and extremism by rogue elements of 'Khalistani' separatist groups, which Justin Trudeau permitted, describing them as "free speech" and "freedom of expression". Effigies of a former Indian prime minister were allowed to be burnt, the Indian flag desecrated and disrespected, Indian Embassy and Consulate staff and premises being threatened and attacked openly, and audio and video clips of India-declared terrorists openly threatening hijacks and attacks on Indian soil, are just a few examples of what happened.

Last year, Justin Trudeau had also attended an event where 'Khalistan' slogans were raised as he addressed the gathering. On multiple occasions, Mr Trudeau had, "without a shred of evidence", accused India of orchestrating the killing of 'Khalistani' separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Justin Trudeau's government had also designated the Indian High Commissioner and other embassy officials as "persons of interest" in the investigation over the Nijjar case. He was later declared a "persona non grata" by Trudeau's government, after which New Delhi recalled the then incumbent high commissioner over Canada "going too far". In a tit-for-tat move, India sent Canadian high commission officials packing home as ties came to a near-standstill.

Later, when Mr Trudeau admitted publicly that he had "no hard evidentiary proof" of the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, New Delhi responded by saying that "The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone."

For months, India had repeatedly urged Ottawa to "stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven" in Canada.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," India's foreign ministry had said.

Blaming Justin Trudeau for catering to a vote bank, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said last year that "By allowing political space to 'Khalistani' separatist elements, the Canadian government (led by Justin Trudeau) is repeatedly showing that its vote bank is more powerful than its rule of law."

"India respects and practices freedom of speech, but that does not equate with freedom to threaten foreign diplomats, extend support to separatism or allow political space to elements advocating violence and terror," he had said.

