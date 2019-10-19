Oracle Co-Chief Mark Hurd Dies At 62

Mark Hurd joined Oracle in 2010.

Mark Hurd, the co-CEO of software giant Oracle who had been on medical leave since last month, died Friday at the age of 62.

It was not immediately clear how Oracle's leadership structure would change in the wake of Hurd's death. The company said in September that co-CEO Safra Catz and Oracle founder and chairman Larry Ellison would share Hurd's responsibilities while he was on leave.

"Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle," Ellison said in a statement posted to Hurd's personal website.

Oracle declined to comment beyond the statement. The company did not disclose the details of why Hurd went on medical leave, nor the cause of his death.

Hurd had previously led Hewlett-Packard, including when the company's media leak investigation spiraled into a spying scandal in 2006. He stepped down from HP in 2010 amid allegations of sexual harassment and falsified expense reports. Hurd denied the allegations at the time.

The company's investigation ultimately cleared Hurd of the sexual harassment charges but said he had violated HP's conduct standards.

Later that year, Ellison named Hurd and Catz as co-presidents of Oracle. In 2014, when Ellison stepped down as CEO, he named the pair to replace him. Ellison described Hurd in the statement today as a close friend and trusted colleague.

Hurd's death is the latest setback in what has been a difficult few years for Oracle. As the company transitions from traditional enterprise products to cloud computing, it has struggled to match competitors like Amazon, Google and Salesforce. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In July, the Pentagon issued a strong rebuke against the company, accusing it of using "poorly-informed and often manipulative speculation" in a dispute over a $10 billion cloud computing contract. A federal judge ruled against Oracle's attempt to stop the bid process. Oracle had argued that the contract should be broken into smaller contracts instead of lumped into one large procurement.

The contract was scheduled to be awarded in August, but was delayed after Oracle, among others, complained.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.