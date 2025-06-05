"Devil Quoting From Scriptures": BJP MP Hits Out At Pakistan's US Outreach

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and called Pakistan's delegation to New York "the Devil quoting from the scriptures."

Speaking to the media at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, BJP MP Surya said, "Bhutto has been calling his delegation a peace delegation, and it is quite ironic that the Pakistani delegation is speaking the language of peace. It's like the Devil quoting from the scriptures. For a country that is trying to create fake heroes by promoting failed generals to field marshal, they don't know what true leaders look like."

Comparing India's military equipment to Pakistan's, he said that the latter is surviving on "cheap Chinese imports." He added that it is hard for Pakistan to digest high-quality military hardware and democratic leadership in India.

"Pakistan has been surviving on cheap Chinese imports, including military hardware, which spectacularly failed on the battlefield. So perhaps it is hard for them to digest high-quality, high-calibre military hardware as well as strong democratic leadership on the other side of the border..." he said.

MP Surya presented a contrast between Indians and Pakistanis in the USA. He named Ramzi Yousef, the man behind the 1993 World Trade Centre bomb and David Coleman Headley, charged with conspiracy in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to present his case against Pakistan.

"I would just want to take this opportunity to give you 5 names from India and Pakistan, which clearly demonstrate what India stands for and what Pakistan stands for in America. Ramzi Yousef, 1993 World Trade Centre bomb. David Coleman Headley had made 26/11 charges of conspiracy... Now, 5 Indian names - Indra Nooyi, Sundar Pichai, Ajay Bagga, Satya Nadella, Kash Patel...- I don't have to give an explanation on an introduction to any of these. This is as stark a difference as it can be between these two countries. So Mr. Bhutto's two-day adventure here today, a two-day trip here, will not wash away this proven track record of Pakistan," the BJP MP said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led a Pakistani delegation in New York, and addressing a press conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, he called India's Operation Sindoor "illegal strikes." He said that Pakistan was only acting in self-defence, as reported by Dawn.

MP Tejasvi Surya is a part of India's delegation to the USA led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The delegation arrived in the US on Wednesday. The delegation includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

