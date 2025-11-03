OpenAI To Meta: How Tech Giants Are Pouring Billions Into AI Infrastructure

OpenAI and Amazon have signed a multi-year agreement worth $38 billion under which the e-commerce giant will provide the ChatGPT maker access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia processors to train and run its artificial intelligence models.

OpenAI will begin using AWS immediately, with all planned capacity set to come online by the end of 2026 and room to expand further in 2027 and beyond.

Here is a list of multi-billion dollar AI, cloud and chip deals signed recently:

Nvidia-Backed Group And Aligned Data Centers

An investor group including BlackRock, Microsoft and Nvidia is buying U.S.-based Aligned Data Centres, one of the world's biggest data centre operators with nearly 80 facilities, in a deal worth $40 billion.

Broadcom And OpenAI

OpenAI has partnered with Broadcom to produce its first in-house artificial intelligence processors, the latest tie-up for the world's most valuable startup for computing power amid surging demand for its services.

AMD And OpenAI

AMD agreed to supply artificial intelligence chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal that would also give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker.

Nvidia And OpenAI

Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips, in a deal giving the chipmaker a financial stake in OpenAI. OpenAI is already an important customer for Nvidia.

Meta And CoreWeave

CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion agreement with Meta to supply computing power to the Facebook parent.

Nvidia And Intel

Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel, giving it roughly 4% of the company after new shares are issued.

Oracle And Meta

Oracle is in talks with Meta for a multi-year cloud computing deal worth about $20 billion, underscoring the social media giant's drive to secure faster access to computing power.

Oracle And OpenAI

Oracle is reported to have signed one of the biggest cloud deals ever with OpenAI, under which the ChatGPT maker is expected to buy $300 billion in computing power from the company for about five years.

CoreWeave And Nvidia

CoreWeave signed a $6.3 billion initial order with backer Nvidia, a deal that guarantees that the AI chipmaker will purchase any cloud capacity not sold to customers.

Nebius Group And Microsoft

Nebius Group will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure capacity in a deal worth $17.4 billion over a five-year term.

Meta And Google

Google struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, Reuters had reported in August.

Intel And SoftBank Group

Intel is getting a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, making the Japanese tech investor one of the top-10 shareholders of the troubled U.S. chipmaker.

Tesla And Samsung

Tesla signed a $16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics, with the EV maker's CEO Elon Musk saying that the South Korean tech giant's new chip factory in Texas would make Tesla's next-generation AI6 chip.

Meta And Scale AI

Meta took a 49% stake for about $14.3 billion in Scale AI and brought in its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, to play a prominent role in the tech giant's artificial intelligence strategy.

Google And Windsurf

Google hired several key staff members from AI code generation startup Windsurf and will pay $2.4 billion in license fees as part of the deal to use some of Windsurf's technology under non-exclusive terms.

CoreWeave And OpenAI

CoreWeave signed a five-year contract worth $11.9 billion with OpenAI in March, before the Nvidia-backed startup's IPO.

Stargate Datacenter Project

Stargate is a joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle to build data centres. The project was announced in January by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that the companies would invest up to $500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Amazon And Anthropic

Amazon.com pumped $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, doubling its investment in the firm known for its GenAI chatbot Claude.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)