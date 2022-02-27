One Killed, 13 Injured In Las Vegas Lounge Shooting, Say Police: Report

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that 14 people have been shot, 1 dead (Representational Image)

At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured during a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge on Saturday (local time).

Officers received reports of a shooting around 3:15 am (local time) at the business in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue and found 14 victims had been shot, news network CNN reported citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement.

One man was declared dead and two other people are in critical condition, while the rest of the victims are currently stable, according to the police statement.

The statement said that investigators believe the shooting began after at least two people got into an altercation during a party, CNN reported.

Detectives are investigating a homicide which occurred this morning near Sahara and Maryland Parkway. Click here for more: https://t.co/CiCdol0SfWpic.twitter.com/2nUGWVTBih — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 26, 2022

"During the altercation, the subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people," the police statement added.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have not released any names of victims or suspects. No arrests have been made, police said, according to CNN.



