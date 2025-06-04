Tenant Shoots Dead Landlord Over Eviction Notice. He Was Also His Roommate

A Las Vegas tenant, upset over receiving an eviction notice, allegedly shot and killed his landlord at his Nevada residence. The landlord happened to be his roommate, police said.

Christopher Rainey, 36, targeted the landlord in their shared home on Thursday, May 29, after receiving an eviction notice.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot on Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of North Campbell Road at around 4:46 PM, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said.

Officers arrived at the residence and called the occupants. One of those who exited, later identified as Christopher Rainey, was carrying a handgun and he was arrested.

When police entered the house, they found a man "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds" on the floor, they said. The individual was reportedly declared dead at the spot after the medics arrived.

According to the LVMPD homicide unit's investigation, the victim was Rainey's roommate and landlord, who served him with an eviction notice before he was shot.

"Rainey became agitated by this and, following a brief verbal altercation, shot the victim multiple times," the LVMPD said.

According to Clark County public records, Rainey was taken into custody and checked into the Clark County Detention Center on accusations of assault and murder with a dangerous weapon.

The landlord was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday as Steven Lucchesi, 39.

Mr Lucchesi shared the house with four other people. According to News 3, the landlord owned a Las Vegas nutrition company. One of the roommates described the landlord as a "great standing guy" who made an effort to help others.

The roommate remarked, "He was my friend, and he didn't deserve to die like this."

About Rainey, the roommate said, "He kept to himself. He was a creepy, sneaky, son of a b**** up there in his room."

Rainey refused to appear before the court for the June 3 hearing.