One Dead, Two Injured In Kyiv Court Explosion: Ukraine Minister

A man died in a Kyiv court apparently blowing himself up. (Representational)

A man died in a Kyiv court apparently blowing himself up and two law enforcement officers were wounded on Wednesday, Ukraine's interior minister said.

"An offender died at the scene. According to preliminary information, he blew himself up," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media. Two law enforcement officers were wounded as they stormed the premises, Mr Klymenko added.

