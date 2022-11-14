On PM Modi's Indonesia Visit, Bilaterals With Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending three crucial working sessions at the G20 summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of Britain, and Emmanuel Macron, the French President, at the 17th G20 summit to be held in Bali on November 15-16. Mr Modi leaves for the Indonesian city today.

According to sources, on November 16, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with his British counterpart and the French President, apart from attending a meeting with host country Indonesia.

According to India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Mr Modi will be attending three crucial working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health during his nearly 45-hour stay in Indonesia.

The Bali summit is also significant as Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, will be formally handing over the G20 Presidency to Mr Modi for next year's meeting. During the Bali summit, PM Modi will invite all G20 leaders to the September 2023 summit in India.

India will assume the G20 Presidency for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

A visit to the mangrove forest, along with the other G20 leaders, and an address to the Indian community are on Mr Modi's agenda for November 15.

Commenting on the G20 communique, the Indian Foreign Secretary said the G20 communique is by consensus and is the culmination of year-long meetings and communication. "The communique remains under discussion," he added.