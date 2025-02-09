Video: "Hateful Bigot" Yells "Want ISIS To Kill You" At Jewish Man In US

A woman assaulted a man and hurled racist abuse at him at an office building in New York's Manhattan. In a video shared on X, the woman was seen telling the Jewish person that she wanted "ISIS to kill all of you". She was filmed in the lobby of 950 Third Avenue near East 57th Street in the city on Thursday, a witness, Seth Bell, told The New York Post.



Bell, a lawyer by profession, said the "hateful bigot" identified herself as Noora. At first, she tried to get into the "personal space" of the Hasidic person, while he was walking through the lobby.

Noora Shalash, a violent official for CAIR, the largest Islam and Muslim advocacy nonprofit in the U.S., was caught on video this week in Manhattan shouting, "F— the Jews" and saying, "I demand Jihad! I demand jihad! I want ISIS to kill all of you."



Once Bell came closer, he heard words such as "Jew," "genocide," "Israel" and "Palestine". He claimed that the lady was "equating some random Jewish guy with what was going on in the Middle East, which is classic antisemitism". as per The NY Post.



Thereafter, Bell confronted her and questioned whether she was attacking the person just because she was "an antisemite". In reply, she told him, "...I love Jesus."



She started to swat his hand and even tried to kick him.



As Bell told her that she "messed with the wrong Jew today," the woman asked what he would do.



To this, he added that he would "act like a civilised human being" and "film" her act of "hateful bigot.”



Later, she said, "I demand Jihad! I want ISIS to kill all of you! I am conspiring with Hamas, Palestinian Jihad and with ISIS, I am conspiring with them!"



Bell said that this is what the Jews were "dealing with" in New York City.



The security at the building called the police, who took the woman into custody, Bell said.



Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.



As of now, the Hate Crimes Task Force of the New York Police Department (NYPD) is probing the incident and consulting Manhattan prosecutors on possible charges against the woman.



While the woman told police that her name was Noora Bandoora, the Jew Hate Database group on X identified her with a different name. It added that she was the “director of government affairs" for a state chapter of CAIR.