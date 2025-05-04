Video: Courtroom Clash Between Killer's Family, 14-Year-Old Victim's Mother

A Kansas mother of a 14-year-old boy, who was murdered, got into a fistfight with the family of her son's killer in court during a recent hearing.

The devastated mother, Jeanette Dees, and the relatives of convicted murderer Te'Bryis Robinson, 19, got into an altercation inside the Sedgwick County Courthouse on April 8, KWCH reported.

The altercation started after Ms Dee urged the judge to impose the "maximum possible sentence" on her son's killer during her court appearance.

She also insulted Robison and his friends and family present in the courtroom.

The mother's remarks before the sentencing created an uproar in the courtroom, resulting in insults exchanged before the first blow was delivered.

A member of Ms Dees' family was seen getting up from his seat and punching one of Robinson's relatives in the face.

This led to a brawl between the two families in the centre of the courtroom.

The District Attorney's office charged Ms Dees with one count of disorderly conduct and a $500 fine, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Others who have been charged with disorderly conduct were Trerntasia Hutton, Derrick Parker, Trentavies Hutton, Trentez Hutton, and a 16-year-old boy.

Before the sentence was delivered, several people were expelled from the courtroom. The judge sentenced Robinson to 21 years and three months in jail for the murder of TrenJ'vious "Tubby" Hutton.

In another incident from February, the uncle and stepfather of the accused assaulted a New Mexico murder suspect, Alexander Ortiz, 21, in court.

Ortiz was arrested by Albuquerque police for shooting Alianna Farfan, his ex-girlfriend.

Courtroom video footage showed a man jumping over the barricade separating the public in the courtroom and charging at Ortiz as he tried to escape. Another man followed a few moments later.

A frenzied altercation broke out, with Carlos Lucero, Pete Ysasi, Ortiz, Ortiz's father, a correctional officer, and an anonymous sixth man all grappling on the ground.

Lucero and Ysasi were seen punching a man wearing pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt while the prison guard tried to protect Ortiz.



