Nvidia's Jensen Huang Reveals Why He Doesn't Wear A Watch: "I Don't Aspire..."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a distinct approach to time and explained why he chooses not to wear a watch. Speaking at a tech event, Mr Huang, whose company Nvidia has seen its valuation skyrocket in recent years, emphasized the value of living in the present moment.

"Very few people know this, but I don't wear a watch. The reason I don't is that now is the most important time. You might be surprised, but I'm not particularly ambitious. I don't aspire to do more; I want to do better at what I'm currently doing. I'm not striving for more-I wait for the world to come to me. Those who know me are aware that Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy. We have no grand plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is simply: What are we doing today?"

An Instagram account, @entrepreneursonig, shared a video of Huang discussing his philosophy at the event, with the caption: "Doing more is easy; doing less is hard. Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of NVIDIA, shares how he and his company focus on the present, ultimately shaping their future."

In 2023, Huang shared a story from a conversation with a Japanese gardener, which shaped his perspective on the subject. The billionaire recounted meeting a gardener who "lovingly tended to a temple in Kyoto" and managed to maintain the garden's mossy perfection despite the heat, the garden's size, and his small tools. When asked how he did it, the gardener replied, "I have plenty of time."

Huang reflected, "This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time-just focus on the present. I'm rarely chasing things... I'm focused on now. I'm enjoying my job."



