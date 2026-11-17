US chip titan Nvidia said Tuesday it had created an oversight committee for national security and export control in the wake of a spy scandal that forced chief Jensen Huang to quit.

The announcement came after the United States tightened restrictions on AI chip exports following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The crisis highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies to circumvent US export controls to gain access to top-end AI chips.

"Nvidia today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management," the company said in a statement.

The committee will "work closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance", it added.

It will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, who joined Nvidia's board of directors in May, the statement said.

"The decision to create this new committee reflects the Board's further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight," it said, without directly referring to the spy scandal.

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