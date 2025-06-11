Advertisement

Quantum Computing At Inflection Point, Can Outdo Advanced AI Systems: Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said quantum calculations could crack problems that currently would demand years of processing from the company's most advanced AI systems.

Quantum computing will solve "some interesting problems" in the coming years, Huang said.
Paris:

Quantum computing technology is at an inflection point, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated on Wednesday at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Quantum calculations could crack problems that currently would demand years of processing from Nvidia's most advanced AI systems.

Quantum computing will solve "some interesting problems" in the coming years, Huang added.

The CEO made similar comments in March at Nvidia's annual software developer conference when he spoke about the potential of quantum computing, walking back comments he made in January, when he said useful quantum computers were 20 years away.

In March, Huang also announced a new quantum computing research lab in Boston, set to collaborate with Harvard and MIT scientists. 

