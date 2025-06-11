Quantum Computing At Inflection Point, Can Outdo Advanced AI Systems: Nvidia CEO

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Quantum computing is reaching a critical point, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Quantum calculations may solve problems requiring years for current AI systems to process.

Huang anticipates significant advancements in quantum computing in the near future. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Quantum computing technology is at an inflection point, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated on Wednesday at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Quantum calculations could crack problems that currently would demand years of processing from Nvidia's most advanced AI systems.

Quantum computing will solve "some interesting problems" in the coming years, Huang added.

The CEO made similar comments in March at Nvidia's annual software developer conference when he spoke about the potential of quantum computing, walking back comments he made in January, when he said useful quantum computers were 20 years away.

In March, Huang also announced a new quantum computing research lab in Boston, set to collaborate with Harvard and MIT scientists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)