NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Showcases AI-Powered Microducks That Sit, Stand And Nap On Command

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had an unusual group of helpers during his keynote at GTC Berlin on Wednesday evening, October 21, 2026. Four small walking robots called Microducks walked onto the stage on their own and gathered in front of him. The robots followed his commands to sit, stand up and lie down, making the demonstration an entertaining part of his presentation.
The four Microducks were built by Hugging Face and France's Pollen Robotics. Each robot stands about 10 inches tall and weighs less than two pounds.
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During the demonstration, Huang first asked the robots to sit and then stand up. He later told them it was time for a nap. Three robots quickly lay down on the stage, while the fourth continued walking for a few more steps before lying down beside them.
Huang laughed at their actions and encouraged all four robots to stand up again.
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When @jensenhuang asks for a somersault, you deliver. 🦆 See how AI agents on NVIDIA RTX Spark help bring @huggingface's Microduck from simulation to the real world. https://t.co/W6qidApR2O— NVIDIA RTX Spark (@NVIDIARTXSpark) October 21, 2026
What Are Microduck Robots
Microduck is an open-source robot designed for developers and students who want to teach machines new physical skills, make changes to them and share their work with others.
The robots were created using NVIDIA's Isaac Lab and Isaac Sim tools, along with its Newton physics engine.
Before the robots appeared on stage, Huang showed a video explaining how an AI agent trained a Microduck.
The AI agent first designed a training course and tested a virtual version of the robot using Isaac Sim. The main training work was then carried out on cloud servers. After that, the results were checked on an RTX Spark laptop before being transferred to the physical robot.
Explaining the process to the robots, Huang said they were created on RTX Spark, trained in the cloud using NVIDIA supercomputers and taught their skills using RTX Spark and a digital twin.
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