Video Claims To Show Indian Man Handcuffed, Pinned To Floor At US Airport: "Treated Like A Criminal"

A disturbing video of an Indian man being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by authorities at Newark Airport in New Jersey has gone viral on social media. Kunal Jain, an Indian-American entrepreneur who shared the video, claimed that the incident occurred on June 7, when the student was scheduled to board a flight but was left behind and later deported.

Mr Jain shared the footage on X, describing the treatment as "deeply inhumane" and a "human tragedy". He expressed outrage and helplessness over the incident, stating that the student was "crying, treated like a criminal" and had come to the US "chasing dreams, not causing harm". The entrepreneur has called upon the Indian Embassy in the US to investigate the matter and provide assistance to the student. He also tagged the Indian Embassy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking help for the student.

"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," the tweet read.

Mr Jain further stated that the student in the video appeared to be speaking Haryanavi. According to him, there have been multiple similar cases of Indians being deported recently due to their inability to explain the purpose of their visit to immigration authorities. Mr Jain noted that these individuals often receive their visas and board flights without issue, only to be detained and deported the same day, sometimes being restrained like criminals.

"This poor kid's parent won't know what's happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar

He was to be boarded last night on the same flight with me, but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what's going on with him with the New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented," he added.

NDTV is not able to verify the authenticity of the claims made by the user.

The video has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the treatment of Indians abroad, with many demanding official intervention from the Indian government. However, some also questioned the circumstances surrounding the event.

One user wrote, "Handcuffed? May be wrong, but did he come the right way? If not, then what is wrong if he is being deported?" Another commented, "You are not alone, most of the NRIs are not helpless, right word is useless when it comes to stand together. We are so selfish, in the next coming years we will feel the heat cos of our attitude."

A third said, "What do u mean by he's not been able to explain to the US authorities. If he can't speak English, how did he clear his exams? What kind of courses was he going to take?"

A fourth user added, "He was questioned for 5-6 hours, also an Indian chap called in to converse, but he failed to give correct answers, yes, he shouldn't be treated in sucha manner, rather escorting him and calling the embassy or consular but it seems they've a different set of rules."